Indian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, following losses in global markets, as investors tally the economic damage of coronavirus. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on ICICI Prudential, MGL, and bearish on IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, and Bank of Baroda. Sudarshan Sukhani is negative on Colgate Palmolive, PEL, Canara Bank, and GAIL. Mitessh Thakkar has 'sell' calls on Escorts, M&M, Voltas, and Hindalco.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 396, target at Rs 420

- Buy MGL with a stop loss of Rs 965, target at Rs 1,010

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 870, target at Rs 800

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 310, target at Rs 285

- Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 70, target at Rs 57

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,270, target at Rs 1,225

- Sell PEL with a stop loss of Rs 1,240, target at Rs 1,200

- Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 110

- Sell GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 94, target at Rs 82

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 760, target at Rs 725

- Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 458, target at Rs 435

- Sell Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 649, target at Rs 622

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 141, target at Rs 130

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog