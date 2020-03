Indian shares are likely to open with a negative bias even as Asian shares gained as another dose of central bank stimulus offered some salve for the global economic outlook. The SGX Nifty was trading 35 points lower suggesting a negative start for Indian Indices. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Dr Reddy's, Pidilite Industries, and Asian Paints and bearish on TVS Motor, Century Textiles. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Asian Paints, Pidilite, and Voltas and negative on Cholamandalam Finance. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Lupin, Dabur, and 'sell' call on Equitas.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 3,100, target at Rs 3,220

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,560, target at Rs 1,610

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,830, target at Rs 1,900

- Sell TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 410, target at Rs 395

- Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 504, target at Rs 480

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,825, target at Rs 1,890

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,540, target at Rs 1,645

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 710

- Sell Cholamandalam Finance with a stop loss of Rs 310, target at Rs 289

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Equitas with a stop loss of Rs 108.25, target at Rs 99

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 654.5, target at Rs 685

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 509, target at Rs 525

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog