Indian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday as global markets extended losses over concerns that the coronavirus outbreak is turning into a pandemic. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 175, target at Rs 162

- Sell Oil India with a stop loss of Rs 117, target at Rs 104

- Sell NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 101, target at Rs 92

- Buy IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,425

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,820, target at Rs 1,885

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 630, target at Rs 665

- Buy IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,270, target at Rs 1,335

- Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 2,050, target at Rs 1,945

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 422, target at Rs 408

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 9,450, target at Rs 9,240

- Sell ConCor with a stop loss of Rs 526, target at Rs 495

- Buy GMR with a stop loss of Rs 23.8, target at Rs 25.6

- Buy Pidilite with a stop loss of Rs 1,512, target at Rs 1,560

