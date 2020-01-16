#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : January 16, 2020 08:05 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 465
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 259, target at Rs 268
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 46, target at Rs 49
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

US and China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement

US and China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV