Market
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday
Updated : January 16, 2020 08:05 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 465
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 259, target at Rs 268
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 46, target at Rs 49
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more