Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Thursday, tracking rallying global stocks after the US and China signed an initial trade deal. However, India’s trade data and Q3 corporate earnings may weigh on domestic indices.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 465

- Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 177, target at Rs 191

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 565

- Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 482, target at Rs 510

- Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 102

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 259, target at Rs 268

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,210, target at Rs 2,275

- Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 129, target at Rs 141

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,435, target at Rs 1,350

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 46, target at Rs 49

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,824, target at Rs 1,880

- Buy NCC with a stop loss of Rs 58.5, target at Rs 64

- Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 208, target at Rs 220

