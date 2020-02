BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are set to start Thursday's trade on a positive note, tracking improved Asian cues supported by a decline in coronavirus cases and hopes of more Chinese stimulus to offset the economic impact of the epidemic. Hubei, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, reported just 349 new cases on Thursday, the lowest since January 25.

Here are the top stock buy-sell calls by market experts Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani and Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday:



Buy Century Textiles with target at Rs 635 and stop loss at Rs 610.



Buy Reliance Industries with target of Rs 1,540 and stop loss at Rs 1,480.



Buy Jubilant Foods with target of Rs 1,940 and stop loss at Rs 1,880.



Buy Bajaj Finance with target of Rs 4,920 and stop loss at Rs 4,840.



Buy ICICI Prudential with target of Rs 515 and stop loss at 480.





Buy Bajaj Finserv with target at Rs 10,300 and stop loss at Rs 9500.



Buy Havells with target at Rs 635 and stop loss at Rs 611.



Buy NIIT Technologies at a target price of Rs 1945 with stop loss at Rs 1850.



Buy Century Textiles at a target price of Rs 628 with stop loss at Rs 600.