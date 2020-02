Indian equity markets are expected to open cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee meeting later today. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the MPC is likely to hold rates and keep the stance unchanged. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on M&M Finance, BPCL, Century Textiles, ConCor, and REC. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Torrent Pharma, UBL and GAIL and negative on Eicher Motors. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on REC, Titan, and UBL and 'sell 'call on Zee.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 405

- Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 490, target at Rs 515

- Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 625

- Buy ConCor with a stop loss of Rs 587, target at Rs 610

- Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 147, target at Rs 161

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 19,700, target at Rs 19,050

- Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,950, target at Rs 2,100

- Buy UBL with a stop loss of Rs 1,285, target at Rs 1,350

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 118, target at Rs 125

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 147, target at Rs 160

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,255, target at Rs 1,330

- Buy UBL with a stop loss of Rs 1,294, target at Rs 1,350

- Sell Zee with a stop loss of Rs 233, target at Rs 212

