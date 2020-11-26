Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : November 26, 2020 09:05 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,040, target at Rs 1,100
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Adani Ports & SEZ with a stop loss of Rs 383, target at Rs 429
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 458, target at Rs 475
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Market slips 1.5% lower on profit booking, Nifty ends below 12,900; Kotak Bank, Axis Bank top losers

Closing Bell: Market slips 1.5% lower on profit booking, Nifty ends below 12,900; Kotak Bank, Axis Bank top losers

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty fall from record highs to end 1.5% lower; financials drag

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty fall from record highs to end 1.5% lower; financials drag

Night curfew to be imposed in Punjab as CM announces fresh curbs from December 1

Night curfew to be imposed in Punjab as CM announces fresh curbs from December 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement