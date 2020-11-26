Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday Updated : November 26, 2020 09:05 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,040, target at Rs 1,100 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Adani Ports & SEZ with a stop loss of Rs 383, target at Rs 429 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 458, target at Rs 475 Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.