Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday amid a mixed trend in global peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading 57.00 points or 0.44 percent higher at 12920.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,040, target at Rs 1,100

- Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 106

- Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 186, target at Rs 172

- Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,880, target at Rs 1,830

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Adani Ports & SEZ with a stop loss of Rs 383, target at Rs 429

- Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 113

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 808, target at Rs 884

- Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 484, target at Rs 422

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 458, target at Rs 475

- Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 508, target at Rs 485

- Sell Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,140, target at Rs 1,080

- Buy ICICI Prudential Life with a stop loss of Rs 439, target at Rs 465

