Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday
Updated : January 30, 2020 08:24 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,380, target at Rs 4,500
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 319, target at Rs 310
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 565, target at Rs 588
