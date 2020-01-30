Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

The Indian market is likely to open in the red on Thursday following Asian peers that traded weak after the US Fed kept interest rates on hold and amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Back home, investors remained cautious ahead of the Union Budget later this week and January F&O expiry.

With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today. Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Pidilite, Biocon, and M&M Finance, while Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on HDFC Bank, HUL, and negative on Indiabulls Housing, Eicher Motors. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Berger Paints, Tech Mahindra, and Concor, and 'sell' call on Glenmark Pharma.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,380, target at Rs 4,500

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 805

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,540

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 292, target at Rs 307

- Buy M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 363, target at Rs 377

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 319, target at Rs 310

- Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 20,450, target at Rs 19,800

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,225, target at Rs 1,255

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,045, target at Rs 2,110

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 565, target at Rs 588

- Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 341, target at Rs 325

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 795, target at Rs 825

- Buy ConCor with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 599

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog