Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : August 20, 2020 10:04 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 112
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 147, target at Rs 178
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 323.5, target at Rs 345

COVID-19 link to type 1 diabetes probed; breathalyzer screening shows promise

Apple is 1st US company to be valued at $2 trillion

Smallcap surge: This stock jumps over 200% since March; Q1FY21 net profit doubles

