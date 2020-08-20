Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday Updated : August 20, 2020 10:04 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 112 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 147, target at Rs 178 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 323.5, target at Rs 345 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply