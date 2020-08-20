Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Thursday on weak global cues after the overnight release of July meeting minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s policymaking body. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 112

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 6,950, target at Rs 7,100

- Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,100, target at Rs 2,950

- Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 85, target at Rs 72

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,230, target at Rs 2,100

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 147, target at Rs 178

- Sell Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 265, target at Rs 235

- Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,610

- Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,009, target at Rs 934

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 323.5, target at Rs 345

- Sell Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 16,525, target at Rs 15,950

- Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 81, target at Rs 76

- Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 91, target at Rs 98

