Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian indices are likely to open in the green on Thursday tracking gains in Asian peers after Wall Street’s S&P 500 index briefly touched record highs in overnight trade. SGX Nifty also indicated a positive opening for Sensex, Nifty. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,750, target at Rs 2,820

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 686, target at Rs 710

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 134

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 335, target at Rs 352

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 210

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,770, target at Rs 1,835

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 409, target at Rs 484

- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,980, target at Rs 3,110

- Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 624, target at Rs 578

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 704, target at Rs 740

- Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 392, target at Rs 408

- Sell IOC with a stop loss of Rs 87.2, target at Rs 82

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 215

