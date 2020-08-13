Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday Updated : August 13, 2020 09:09 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,750, target at Rs 2,820 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,770, target at Rs 1,835 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 704, target at Rs 740 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply