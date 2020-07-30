Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian shares are set to open in the green on Thursday tracking positive cues from Asian peers after Federal Reserve kept interest rates at ultra-low levels, while the dollar fell to a two-year low. Back home, the government has issued its latest 'Unlock 3' guidelines aimed at continuing some restrictions on people's movement while easing curbs on others. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 4,280, target at Rs 4,400

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 367, target at Rs 384

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 675, target at Rs 692

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 455, target at Rs 472

- Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 207

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,347, target at Rs 2,524

- Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,745, target at Rs 2,850

- Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,808, target at Rs 1,908

- Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 411, target at Rs 366

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Colgate with a stop loss of Rs 2,374, target at Rs 2,524

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,395, target at Rs 2,480

- Sell Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 16,850, target at Rs 16,000

- Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 3,889, target at Rs 4,060

