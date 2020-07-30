Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday Updated : July 30, 2020 08:57 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 4,280, target at Rs 4,400 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,347, target at Rs 2,524 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Colgate with a stop loss of Rs 2,374, target at Rs 2,524 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply