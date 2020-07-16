  • SENSEX
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : July 16, 2020 08:49 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 828, target at Rs 850
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,770, target at Rs 3,890
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 691, target at Rs 660
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

