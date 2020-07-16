Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Thursday following a muted trend in Asian peers. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 23.50 points or 0.22 percent lower at 10,673.80, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 828, target at Rs 850

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 630

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,250, target at Rs 2,320

- Sell RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,800

- Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 540

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,770, target at Rs 3,890

- Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 292

- Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,393, target at Rs 1,350

- Sell LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 281, target at Rs 241

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 691, target at Rs 660

- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,929, target at Rs 3,030

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,140, target at Rs 1,190

- Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 167.5, target at Rs 155

