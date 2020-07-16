Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday Updated : July 16, 2020 08:49 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 828, target at Rs 850 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,770, target at Rs 3,890 Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 691, target at Rs 660 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply