Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday following a positive trend in the global markets. The sentiment was higher as hopes of a robust economic recovery offset concerns over flare-ups in the coronavirus pandemic, and as investors looked ahead to earnings season. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,160, target at Rs 2,240

- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 150, target at Rs 164

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 187, target at Rs 202

- Sell Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 6,100, target at Rs 5,950

- Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,710, target at Rs 1,650

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,490, target at Rs 1,590

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,150, target at Rs 2,220

- Buy Auro Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 790, target at Rs 820

- Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 492

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Auro Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 794, target at Rs 820

- Sell MGL with a stop loss of Rs 1,022, target at Rs 975

- Buy SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 34.7, target at Rs 37

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 605

