Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : July 09, 2020 09:03 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,160, target at Rs 2,240
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,490, target at Rs 1,590
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Auro Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 794, target at Rs 820
