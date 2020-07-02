  • SENSEX
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : July 02, 2020 09:07 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Sell L&T with a stop loss of Rs 932, target at Rs 900
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 377, target at Rs 390
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,030, target at Rs 6,450

