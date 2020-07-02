Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday Updated : July 02, 2020 09:07 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Sell L&T with a stop loss of Rs 932, target at Rs 900 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 377, target at Rs 390 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,030, target at Rs 6,450 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply