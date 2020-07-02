Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian indices are likely to open on a positive note on Thursday tracking overnight gains in Wall Street but fresh concerns about Hong Kong will keep investors cautious. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell L&T with a stop loss of Rs 932, target at Rs 900

- Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 485

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 426, target at Rs 450

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,820, target at Rs 1,865

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,900, target at Rs 3,050

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 377, target at Rs 390

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,065, target at Rs 2,130

- Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 779, target at Rs 829

- Sell IGL with a stop loss of Rs 448, target at Rs 428

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,030, target at Rs 6,450

- Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 50, target at Rs 55

- Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 52, target at Rs 56

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 210

