Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Thursday following losses in global markets amid concerns over rising cases of coronavirus infection. Investor sentiment is likely to remain weak after the International Monetary Fund slashed its forecasts for the global economy. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,800

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 200

- Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,460, target at Rs 2,600

- Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 335

- Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 178, target at Rs 164

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 385

- Sell IGL with a stop loss of Rs 455, target at Rs 434

- Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 314, target at Rs 294

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 592

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 616, target at Rs 588

- Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 491, target at Rs 466

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 187.9, target at Rs 200

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 560

