  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : June 25, 2020 09:00 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,800
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 385
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 616, target at Rs 588
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Trump's restrictive policy on immigration will be detrimental to US economy: USIBC

Trump's restrictive policy on immigration will be detrimental to US economy: USIBC

Karnataka govt asks private hospitals in Bengaluru to convert 1 branch exclusively for COVID-19 patients

Karnataka govt asks private hospitals in Bengaluru to convert 1 branch exclusively for COVID-19 patients

H-1B visa restrictions by US will inhibit job creation and investments in its own shores, says USIBC

H-1B visa restrictions by US will inhibit job creation and investments in its own shores, says USIBC

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement