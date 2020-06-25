Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday Updated : June 25, 2020 09:00 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,800 Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 385 Mitessh Thakkar - Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 616, target at Rs 588 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply