Indian indices are likely to open on a muted note on Thursday tracking caution in Asian stocks amid US-China row. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 480, target at Rs 505

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 372

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 184

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,065

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,100, target at Rs 2,165

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 3,870, target at Rs 4,100

- Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 483, target at Rs 503

- Sell LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 263, target at Rs 245

- Sell McDowell-N with a stop loss of Rs 585, target at Rs 560

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 70, target at Rs 80

- Buy MGL with a stop loss of Rs 980, target at Rs 1,100

- Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,344, target at Rs 2,230

- Sell UBL with a stop loss of Rs 951, target at Rs 900

