Indian shares are set to see a flat start on Thursday despite rise in Asian peers. Global equities have received a boost this week as governments around the world gradually loosened their coronavirus lockdown restrictions, raising investor hopes the economic impact of the pandemic would be short-lived. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,710

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 3,880, target at Rs 4,000

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target at Rs 1,510

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 364, target at Rs 347

- Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 206, target at Rs 190

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,650

- Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 326, target at Rs 346

- Sell Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 550

- Sell UBL with a stop loss of Rs 900, target at Rs 850

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 329, target at Rs 355

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 640

- Buy Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 18,100, target at Rs 19,500

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 275, target at Rs 298

