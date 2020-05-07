Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian indices are set for a muted start on Thursday as Asian peers remain under pressure on poor macro data and rise in oil prices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 405

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 90, target at Rs 105

- Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 165, target at Rs 150

- Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 365

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 138, target at Rs 125

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,400, target at Rs 2,560

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 690, target at Rs 745

- Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 480, target at Rs 505

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 137, target at Rs 129

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 442, target at Rs 470

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 136, target at Rs 127

- Sell Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 612, target at Rs 585

- Buy M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 164.5, target at Rs 183

