  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : May 07, 2020 08:40 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 405
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,400, target at Rs 2,560
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 442, target at Rs 470
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

You May Also Like

At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF

At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement