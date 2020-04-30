Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian markets are set to start in the green on Thursday tracking gains in Asian peers after US Fed pledged to shore up the economy. Positive trial results from experimental COVID-19 treatment and a surge in oil prices also kept the global sentiment upbeat. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 124

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 280, target at Rs 302

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 86, target at Rs 98

- Sell Asian Paints a stop loss of Rs 1,780, target at Rs 1,740

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,250, target at Rs 2,180

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 660, target at Rs 695

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 270, target at Rs 300

- Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 640

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 177, target at Rs 190

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,240, target at Rs 2,420

- Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 945, target at Rs 990

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 87, target at Rs 94

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 177, target at Rs 190

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog