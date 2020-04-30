Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday Updated : April 30, 2020 10:23 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 124 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 660, target at Rs 695 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,240, target at Rs 2,420 First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365