Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : April 30, 2020 10:23 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 124
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 660, target at Rs 695
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,240, target at Rs 2,420

