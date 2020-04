Indian indices are likely to open in the red on Thursday, tracking Asian peers, as the coronavirus pandemic concerns may weigh on investor sentiment. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 385

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,800, target at Rs 2,910

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 495

- Sell Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,190, target at Rs 1,140

- Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,100, target at Rs 2,050

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,330, target at Rs 2,450

- Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,250

- Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 335, target at Rs 315

- Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 110

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 490, target at Rs 520

- Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 337, target at Rs 310

- Sell Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 178

- Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,990, target at Rs 18,200

