Indian Indices are likely to open lower on Thursday as the US stimulus package fails to uplift the sentiment of the Asian markets this morning despite the Wall Street ending higher last night. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Muthoot Finance, Balkrishna Industries, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and L&T Finance. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on IGL, Marico, NTPC, and Strides Pharma. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on HDFC, L&T and 'sell' calls on Cummins, Lupin.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 640

- Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 900

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 910

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,270, target at Rs 1,340

- Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 50, target at Rs 64

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 78, target at Rs 83

- Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 335, target at Rs 350

- Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 241, target at Rs 255

- Buy Strides Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 315, target at Rs 335

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,604, target at Rs 1,700

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 739, target at Rs 785

- Sell Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 345

- Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 540

