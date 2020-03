The Indian market is likely to open lower on Monday, in line with Asian peers, as investors assess the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to spread rapidly. RBI, on Friday, announced an array of measures to help the economy as it deals with the economic impact of coronavirus. The central bank cut the repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4 percent. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Jubilant FoodWorks and bearish on Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Bharti Airtel, Cipla and negative on Page Industries, CESC. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' call on Cipla and 'sell 'calls on GAIL, Siemens, and Adani Enterprises.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,600, target at Rs 2,450

- Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 4,700, target at Rs 4,550

- Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 385, target at Rs 405

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 425

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target at Rs 1,455

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 465

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 415

- Sell Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 17,800, target at Rs 16,800

- Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 396, target at Rs 381

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 71, target at Rs 65

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 422

- Sell Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,025

- Sell Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 133.5, target at Rs 123

