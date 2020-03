The Indian markets are set to open lower on Monday, following Asian peers, as sell-off by investors as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread rapidly across the world. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bearish on HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axia Bank, Adani Ports, and TCS. Mitessh Thakkar has sell calls on HUL, Maruti, Page Industries, and Voltas. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on RIL, HUL, ICICI Prudential, and L&T.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 900, target at Rs 780

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 455, target at Rs 400

- Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 380

- Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 262, target at Rs 230

- Sell TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,820, target at Rs 1,760

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 950, target at Rs 1,050

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2000, target at Rs 2,100

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 280, target at Rs 325

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 800, target at Rs 910

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,072, target at Rs 1,990

- Sell Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 5,200, target at Rs 4,800

- Sell Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 18,300, target at Rs 17,000

- Sell Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 572, target at Rs 535

