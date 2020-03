Indian shares are likely to open in the red on Monday as global sell-off continued after emergency rate cuts by the US Fed as the coronavirus scare intensified. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks, TCS, and Bajaj Finance. Sudarshan Sukhani is negative on IndiGo, Hindalco, PEL, and Tata Motors. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Vodafone Idea, and 'sell' calls on Adani Ports, Bharat Forge, and UPL.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 318, target at Rs 345

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 465

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,600

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,780, target at Rs 1,860

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,800, target at Rs 4,200

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,100, target at Rs 800

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 136, target at Rs 115

- Sell PEL with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 950

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 95, target at Rs 82

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 300.5, target at Rs 275

- Sell Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 386, target at Rs 360

- Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 417, target at Rs 390

- Buy Vodafone Idea with a stop loss of Rs 4.5, target at Rs 6.5

