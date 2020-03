Indian shares are likely to open sharply lower on Monday following sell-off in global equities as investors rushed to safe-haven amid fears of economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Maruti, Pidilite, and bearish on PEL, Tata Motors, and Canara Bank. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on M&M, United Spirits and negative on Hindalco, Tata Motors. Mitessh Thakkar has 'sell' calls on HDFC, Bharti Infratel, and Marico.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 6,400, target at Rs 6,550

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,620, target at Rs 1,740

- Sell PEL with a stop loss of Rs 1,320, target at Rs 1,260

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 118, target at Rs 106

- Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 135, target at Rs 122

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 415, target at Rs 485

- Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 660

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 153, target at Rs 135

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 117, target at Rs 109

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,127, target at Rs 2,060

- Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 208, target at Rs 195

- Sell Marico with a stop loss of Rs 288, target at Rs 270

