Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian market is set to open lower on Monday, following Asian peers, amid worries that the new coronavirus outbreak could severely disrupt the Chinese economy, as well as global growth.

With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today. Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on PVR, Kotak Bank, Bata India, Britannia, and ICICI Prudential, while Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Colgate Palmolive, Apollo Tyres and negative on NMDC. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Bharat Forge, Siemens, and 'sell' calls on Cipla, Tata Global.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,960, target at Rs 2,010

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,630, target at Rs 1,665

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,840, target at Rs 1,875

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,180, target at Rs 3,240

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 515, target at Rs 532

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 131, target at Rs 123

- Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,440, target at Rs 1,589

- Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 171, target at Rs 188

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 513.5, target at Rs 540

- Sell Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 464, target at Rs 447

- Sell Tata Global with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 370

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,590, target at Rs 1,675

