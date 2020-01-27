Countdown

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : January 27, 2020 08:17 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,960, target at Rs 2,010
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 131, target at Rs 123
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 513.5, target at Rs 540
