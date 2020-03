Market experts Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani and Mitessh Thakkar gave their stock ideas for Monday's trade:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Tata Consultancy Services is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 2,050, target of Rs 1,900.

NIIT Technologies is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,710, target of Rs 1,650.

Jindal Steel & Power is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 159, target of Rs 144.

Ceat is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target of Rs 1,065.

Atul Ltd is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 5,100, target of Rs 5,250.

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 526, target of Rs 539.

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank around Rs 1,630 stop loss of Rs 1,650, target of Rs 1,595.

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 674, target of Rs 710.

Buy Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 15,680, target of Rs 15,990.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Stock Trade SL target

TCS buy 1950 2070

Bharti Airtel buy 515 534

Just Dial sell 476 451

NMDC buy 95 84