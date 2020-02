Indian equity markets are set to open negatively on Monday after shares in South Korea plunged as the country raised coronavirus alert to the "highest level". At 7:46 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 86 points, or 0.71 percent, lower at 11,948.50, indicating a poor start for the Sensex and the Nifty50. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Tata Steel, Biocon, Ashok Leyland, and SBI and bearish on IGL. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Marico, TVS Motor, JSPL, and negative on Tata Motors. Mitessh Thakkar has 'sell' calls on Bajaj Auto, Berger Paints, and MGL.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 454

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 310, target at Rs 325

- Sell IGL with a stop loss of Rs 473, target at Rs 450

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 91

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 345

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 161, target at Rs 153

- Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 298, target at Rs 315

- Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 457

- Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 189, target at Rs 200

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,092, target at Rs 3,000

- Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 578, target at Rs 560

- Sell MGL with a stop loss of Rs 1,145, target at Rs 1,085

