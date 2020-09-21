Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian shares are likely to open in the red on Monday following Asian peers, which remained in a tight range as investors awaited developments on US fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines. SGX Nifty also indicated a negative start for the Indian indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,120, target at Rs 2,050

- Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,020, target at Rs 960

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,765

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 202

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 606, target at Rs 625

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 548

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 504, target at Rs 518

- Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 820, target at Rs 848

- Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,175

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 5,955, target at Rs 5,700

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,121, target at Rs 2,055

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 794, target at Rs 830

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 492, target at Rs 515

