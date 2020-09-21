  • SENSEX
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : September 21, 2020 08:33 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,120, target at Rs 2,050
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 548
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 5,955, target at Rs 5,700
