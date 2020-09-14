Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian indices are likely to start the week on a positive note following Asian peers as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine were rekindled after AstraZeneca resumed its phase-3 trial. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5 percent, poised for its second straight session of gains. Australian shares climbed 0.2 percent while Japan's Nikkei added 0.3 percent. SGX Nifty also indicated a flat-to-positive opening for the Nifty and Sensex. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,340, target at Rs 2,320

- Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,960, target at Rs 3,050

- Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,300, target at Rs 2,420

- Buy Manapurram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 152, target at Rs 168

- Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,280, target at Rs 1,340

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 497, target at Rs 528

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 960

- Buy TVS Motors with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 455

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 130, target at Rs 114

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 306.50, target at Rs 323

- Buy Co Forge with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,200

- Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 900

- Sell Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 158.50, target at Rs 150

Catch all live market updates here