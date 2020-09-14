  • SENSEX
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : September 14, 2020 10:25 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,340, target at Rs 2,320
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 497, target at Rs 528
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 306.50, target at Rs 323

