Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday Updated : September 14, 2020 10:25 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,340, target at Rs 2,320 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 497, target at Rs 528 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 306.50, target at Rs 323