Indian indices are likely to open with a negative bias on Monday as rising concerns about the economic impact from a coronavirus epidemic led to a downturn in global sentiment. The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak surpassed the SARS epidemic, also raising alarm bells about its severity. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Ashok Leyland, United Spirits and bearish on DLF, Motherson Sumi, and RIL. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Coal India and negative on Cadila Healthcare, Motherson Sumi, and Tata Steel. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Biocon, L&T Finance, REC, and Titan.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 240, target at Rs 225

- Sell Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 136, target at Rs 124

- Sell RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,450, target at Rs 1,400

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 89

- Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 705

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 135, target at Rs 128.50

- Sell Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 278, target at Rs 271

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 475, target at Rs 461

- Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 183, target at Rs 194

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 330

- Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 127, target at Rs 140

- Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 152, target at Rs 163

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,252, target at Rs 1,325

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog