Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : August 31, 2020 09:09 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 110, target at Rs 125
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,910
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 50.5, target at Rs 58
