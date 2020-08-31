Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday Updated : August 31, 2020 09:09 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 110, target at Rs 125 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,910 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 50.5, target at Rs 58 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply