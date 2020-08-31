Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian shares are likely to start the week on a positive note on Monday following Asian peers, which notched a fresh two-year high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 percent to reach its highest since June 2018, extending a 2.8 percent rise last week. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 110, target at Rs 125

- Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 49, target at Rs 56

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 425

- Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 767, target at Rs 790

- Buy Oberoi Realty with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 430

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,910

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,600, target at Rs 3,770

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 355, target at Rs 364

- Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 678, target at Rs 660

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 50.5, target at Rs 58

- Buy Equitas with a stop loss of Rs 56, target at Rs 62

- Buy InfoEdge with a stop loss of Rs 3,330, target at Rs 3,500

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 544, target at Rs 578

