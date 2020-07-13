Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Monday following gains in Asian peers. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,310

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 488, target at Rs 510

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 568, target at Rs 590

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,700, target at Rs 3,820

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,275

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 565, target at Rs 585

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,650, target at Rs 3,810

- Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,545, target at Rs 1,650

- Sell IGL with a stop loss of Rs 418, target at Rs 398

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 624.8, target at Rs 600

- Sell Bata with a stop loss of Rs 1,286, target at Rs 1,240

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,117, target at Rs 1,175

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 989, target at Rs 1,040

