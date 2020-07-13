  • SENSEX
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : July 13, 2020 09:02 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,310
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 565, target at Rs 585
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 624.8, target at Rs 600
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally nears 93,000; MMR cases rise over 1.73 lakh

Noida: 64 people arrested, 1,904 vehicles penalised for violating COVID-19 curbs

Appeals court: 1st federal execution in 17 years can proceed

