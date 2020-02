Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are expected to extend losses on Monday after several Budget proposals such as no action on LTCG and hike in customs duty spooked investors. Selloffs in global markets amid fears of coronavirus in China may also weigh on Indian shares.

With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today. Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on HUL, Jubilant FoodWorks and bearish on HDFC, ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Berger Paints, Castrol India, Nestle India, and negative on Tata Motors. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, and 'sell' calls on Acis Bank, NCC.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,060, target at Rs 2,120

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,910

- Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,690, target at Rs 2,620

- Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 495

- Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 435

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 560

- Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 146

- Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 15,000, target at Rs 16,200

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 171, target at Rs 156

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,725, target at Rs 1,780

- Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 716, target at Rs 685

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,249, target at Rs 4,340

- Sell NCC with a stop loss of Rs 53, target at Rs 46

