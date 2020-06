Indian indices are likely to start the week on a negative note as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in China sent investors scurrying for safe-havens. SGX Nifty, trading 39 points lower at 9,860, also indicates a lower start for Sensex, Nifty. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 535

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,570, target at Rs 1,610

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,810

- Sell Zee with a stop loss of Rs 173, target at Rs 160

- Sell Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 562, target at Rs 520

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,100, target at Rs 1,200

- Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 368, target at Rs 383

- Buy Godrej Property with a stop loss of Rs 805, target at Rs 865

- Sell Zee with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 164

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 50, target at Rs 56

- Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 160, target at Rs 185

- Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 368, target at Rs 388

- Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 63,000, target at Rs 66,000

