Indian shares are likely to open on a positive note on Monday, tracking Asian peers, after a surprise recovery in US employment gave further confidence of a quick economic recovery. However, rising coronavirus cases amid easing of lockdown across the country may dampen investor sentiment. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 185, target at Rs 200

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 334, target at Rs 352

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 434, target at Rs 452

- Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 365, target at Rs 382

- Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 232, target at Rs 248

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,270, target at Rs 1,340

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 990

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,650, target at Rs 5,850

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 3,920, target at Rs 4,120

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 240, target at Rs 260

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,195

- Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 375

- Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 191, target at Rs 205

Catch all live market updates here