Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Monday tracking gains in global markets amid hopes of global economies reopening and easing of lockdowns. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,050, target at Rs 2,170

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 555

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 485

- Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 365

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 425

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,245, target at Rs 1,350

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,250, target at Rs 2,360

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 550

- Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 532

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 312, target at Rs 343

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 462.5, target at Rs 484

- Buy STR Tech with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 100

- Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 511, target at Rs 537

