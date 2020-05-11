Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday Updated : May 11, 2020 08:36 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,050, target at Rs 2,170 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,245, target at Rs 1,350 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 312, target at Rs 343 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365