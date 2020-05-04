  • SENSEX
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : May 04, 2020 08:53 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 452, target at Rs 430
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,050, target at Rs 960
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 497, target at Rs 520
