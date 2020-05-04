Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Sensex, Nifty set to see a weak start on Monday, in line with global peers as rising US-China tensions over the coronavirus and oil prices fell further turned investors cautious. Meanwhile, rising coronavirus cases in the country and the extension of nationwide lockdown for two more weeks may also weigh on the sentiment. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 452, target at Rs 430

- Sell Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 94, target at Rs 82

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 304, target at Rs 288

- Buy HUL a stop loss of Rs 2,170, target at Rs 2,250

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 458, target at Rs 480

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,050, target at Rs 960

- Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 386, target at Rs 366

- Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,150

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 525

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 497, target at Rs 520

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,210, target at Rs 2,130

- Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,015, target at Rs 960

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 48.5, target at Rs 54

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog