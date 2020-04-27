Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday Updated : April 27, 2020 09:05 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,950, target at Rs 3,100 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Divi's Lab with a stop loss of Rs 2,375, target at Rs 2,475 Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 4,525, target at Rs 4,100 First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365