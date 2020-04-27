Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Monday, tracking positive trends in Asian peers amid hopes that Bank of Japan (BOJ) will announce more stimulus steps. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,950, target at Rs 3,100

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 590, target at Rs 625

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 475, target at Rs 510

- Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,000, target at Rs 1,930

- Sell LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 266, target at Rs 250

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Divi's Lab with a stop loss of Rs 2,375, target at Rs 2,475

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 485, target at Rs 508

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target at Rs 1,860

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 275, target at Rs 260

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 4,525, target at Rs 4,100

- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,414, target at Rs 2,525

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 764, target at Rs 825

- Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 265, target at Rs 280

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog