  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares edge ahead, eyes on BOJ easing
Oil prices fall as crude in U.S. storage nears all-time high
Cheaper oil, foreign flows a tailwind for Indian rupee
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : April 27, 2020 09:05 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,950, target at Rs 3,100
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Divi's Lab with a stop loss of Rs 2,375, target at Rs 2,475
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 4,525, target at Rs 4,100

You May Also Like

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement