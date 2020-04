Indian shares are likely to open lower on Monday, following losses in Asian peers. Investors remained cautious on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports will showcase the damage done by the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 510

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 368, target at Rs 390

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 900, target at Rs 935

- Buy Bajaj Fiannce with a stop loss of Rs 2,260, target at Rs 2,400

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 5,300, target at Rs 5,900

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 175, target at Rs 161

- Sell MindTree with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 740

- Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 920, target at Rs 960

- Buy Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 140, target at Rs 150

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 232

- Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 323, target at Rs 355

- Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 14,300, target at Rs 15,600

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 355, target at Rs 395

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog