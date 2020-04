The Indian market is likely to open lower on Monday, in line with Asian peers amid a sharp surge in crude oil prices. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 610

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 980, target at Rs 1,060

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 5,000, target at Rs 5,800

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,390, target at Rs 2,320

- Sell Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 555, target at Rs 520

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 475, target at Rs 505

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 665, target at Rs 720

- Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 345, target at Rs 300

- Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 74

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 88.5, target at Rs 95

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs72, target at Rs 80

- Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 21, target at Rs 24

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,755

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog