  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Friday

Updated : May 08, 2020 08:47 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 448, target at Rs 470
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 734, target at Rs 778
Prakash Gaba - Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 740, target at Rs 765
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Friday

You May Also Like

Vande Bharat Mission Day 1: Air India, AI Express operate flights to Singapore, UAE

Vande Bharat Mission Day 1: Air India, AI Express operate flights to Singapore, UAE

India prepares to step up investment pitch to 1,000 global companies

India prepares to step up investment pitch to 1,000 global companies

Tata Motors shelves plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Motors shelves plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement