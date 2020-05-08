Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Friday

Indian indices were set to rise on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers. The Sentiment was upbeat after robust corporate earnings took the focus off upcoming data that is expected to show the worst US unemployment rate in more than 70 years. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 448, target at Rs 470

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 168, target at Rs 180

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 276, target at Rs 292

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,485, target at Rs 1,545

- Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 315

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 734, target at Rs 778

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,484, target at Rs 1,550

- Sell PFC with a stop loss of Rs 90, target at Rs 83

- Sell Titan with a stop loss of Rs 866, target at Rs 820

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 740, target at Rs 765

- Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 415

- Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,200

- Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 346, target at Rs 320

