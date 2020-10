Indian indices are likely to open higher on Thursday following gains in Asian peers. Asian shares tracked Wall Street gains as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence in the New York session. SGX Nifty trading at levels around 11,800 versus Nifty October Future's Wednesday close of 11,750, also indicates a higher opening on Dalal Street today. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,180, target at Rs 4,300

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 7,000, target at Rs 7,150

- Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 3,200, target at Rs 3,320

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,300

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,150, target at Rs 2,230

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 514, target at Rs 545

- Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 3,176, target at Rs 3,327

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 182, target at Rs 152

- Sell IGL with a stop loss of Rs 394, target at Rs 363

