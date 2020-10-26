  • SENSEX
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : October 26, 2020 10:25 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 7,050, target at Rs 7,200
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,090, target at Rs 2,160
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 2,090, target at Rs 2,160

