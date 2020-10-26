Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian shares are likely to open on a flat note on Monday as Asian peers remain cautious on surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States, which threatens the economic outlook. The SGX Nifty was also trading 6 points lower around 11,950 indicating a muted start for the indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 7,050, target at Rs 7,200

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 106, target at Rs 121

- Buy Infoedge with a stop loss of Rs 3,600, target at Rs 3,750

- Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 645

- Buy Chola Investment with a stop loss of Rs 245, target at Rs 262

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,090, target at Rs 2,160

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 967

- Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 5,900, target at Rs 5,750

- Sell Marico with a stop loss of Rs 371, target at Rs 327

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 2,090, target at Rs 2,160

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 483, target at Rs 520

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 6,890, target at Rs 7,300

- Sell SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 782, target at Rs 745

