The Indian market is expected to open on a cautious note on Thursday tracking Asian markets, as the new coronavirus cases spiked. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,310

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 575

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target at Rs 1,885

- Buy IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,420, target at Rs 1,475

- Buy Can Fin Home with a stop loss of Rs 500, target at Rs 550

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,696, target at Rs 1,750

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 127, target at Rs 136

- Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 238, target at Rs 224

- Buy Balrampur Chini with a stop loss of Rs 168, target at Rs 185

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 870, target at Rs 900

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 545, target at Rs 560

- Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 89, target at Rs 85

- Sell Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 57, target at Rs 54

