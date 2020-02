The Indian market is expected to open lower on Monday tracking global markets, as coronavirus scare continues. Back home, DoT planning to initiate actions against telecom companies could also weigh on the market. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on RIL, Bharti Airtel and bearish on Eicher Motors, Tata Elxsi, and Century Textiles. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on HCL Tech, Lupin and negative on Cummins, Oil India. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on Balkrishna Industries, Bharti Airtel, and 'sell' calls on Ambuja Cements, Hero MotoCorp.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 18,950, target at Rs 18,500

- Sell Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,000

- Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 586, target at Rs 570

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,540

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 558, target at Rs 580

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 548, target at Rs 520

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 612, target at Rs 646

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 710, target at Rs 733

- Sell Oil India with a stop loss of Rs 133, target at Rs 124

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,143, target at Rs 1,180

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 554, target at Rs 582

- Sell Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 207, target at Rs 201

- Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,380, target at Rs 2,300

