  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Equities barely up oil price rebound, stimulus hopes
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Rupee opens 37 paise stronger at 76.30 against dollar
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba, Mitessh Thakkar for Friday

Updated : April 24, 2020 08:51 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 710
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Grasim with a stop loss of Rs 507, target at Rs 486
Prakash Gaba - Buy Bata with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,350
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba, Mitessh Thakkar for Friday

You May Also Like

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement