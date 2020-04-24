Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba, Mitessh Thakkar for Friday Updated : April 24, 2020 08:51 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 710 Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Grasim with a stop loss of Rs 507, target at Rs 486 Prakash Gaba - Buy Bata with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,350 First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365