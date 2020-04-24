Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba, Mitessh Thakkar for Friday

Indian shares were poised for a negative start on Friday, in line with Asian peers, as prospects for further government stimulus were offset by stark economic data showing the toll of the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, reports of no success in a potential coronavirus treatment will also weigh on the sentiment.

For today's trade, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell.

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 710

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 345, target at Rs 370

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,300

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,340, target at Rs 2,260

- Sell Titan with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 870

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Grasim with a stop loss of Rs 507, target at Rs 486

- Buy Equitas with a stop loss of Rs 51.8, target at Rs 57

- Sell Century with a stop loss of Rs 302, target at Rs 285

- Sell IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 950, target at Rs 890

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Bata with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,350

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 472, target at Rs 490

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,350

- Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 355, target at Rs 330

- Sell PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 160, target at Rs 150

