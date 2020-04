Indian indices are set to rise on Friday following gains in Asian peers and rise in Wall Street overnight. The global sentiment was uplifted after a report said that Gilead drug was showing effectiveness against coronavirus. Meanwhile, China's Q1 GDP fell 6.8 percent YoY versus market expectation of an 8.3 percent fall. For today's trade, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,600

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 336, target at Rs 354

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 78, target at Rs 90

- Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,140, target at Rs 1,210

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 458, target at Rs 484

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 4,595, targets at Rs 5000 and Rs 5,150

- Buy Equitas with a stop loss of Rs 40.9, target at Rs 45

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 87.5, target at Rs 94

- Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 484, target at Rs 508

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target at Rs 1,500

- Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 480, target at Rs 510

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 480

- Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 560, target at Rs 520

