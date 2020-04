The Indian markets are likely to open higher on Friday, following Asian peers, as they latch onto Wall Street’s overnight gains. The sentiment was positive after crude prices notched their biggest one-day surge on record, helping offset concerns about the depth of a global recession. For today's trade, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,080

- Sell TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,660

- Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 615, target at Rs 570

- Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 845, target at Rs 790

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,120

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 426, target at Rs 400

- Buy M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 148, target at Rs 159

- Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 623, target at Rs 580

- Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 67, target at Rs 75

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 150, target at Rs 170

- Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 570

- Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,080, target at Rs 1,100

- Sell SRF with a stop loss of Rs 2,710, target at Rs 2,500

