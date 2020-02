The Indian market is likely to open in the green on Friday over global markets stabilising as China is set to halve tariff rates on certain US products with effect later during the day. However, increasing coronavirus death toll and cases could put pressure on the market. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Titan, SBI and bearish on Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Steel, Raymond. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Titan, Infosys, and Castrol and negative on NMDC. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on Infosys, Torrent Pharma, and 'sell' calls on IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,285, target at Rs 1,340

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 345

- Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 532, target at Rs 510

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 446, target at Rs 430

- Sell Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 606, target at Rs 580

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,280, target at Rs 1,340

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 784, target at Rs 820

- Sell NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 113, target at Rs 104

- Buy Castrol with a stop loss of Rs 153.9, target at Rs 164

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 785, target at Rs 810

- Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,060, target at Rs 2,150

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,220, target at Rs 1,254

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 428

